Mitch Albom’s “Human Touch” appears in Persian 

TEHRAN – American author Mitch Albom’s novel “Human Touch” has recently been published in Persian in Qom.

Ketabestan-e Marefat is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Fatemeh Madihi Bidgoli.

“Human Touch” is a fictional yet ripped-from-the-headlines story about how lives intersect in a small Michigan town amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Human Touch” is a story being told in real time, to be published in weekly installments.

As the COVID-19 takes root in America, a once neighborly street corner of four families begins to fray. A tradition of Saturday gatherings unravels into mistrust and distance. Self-protection dominates over kindness.

Only eight-year-old Little Moses seems immune to what is happening around him, and continues to spread his own brand of joy and comfort. As people in the neighborhood become sick and begin to self-isolate, he secretly visits them, offering hugs and longed-for physical contact. When his mother reveals a long-held secret about him—that his blood somehow protects him against all illness, Little Moses draws quick attention from several sources, both good and bad. And then he disappears.

Albom is the author of numerous books of fiction and nonfiction, which have collectively sold more than forty million copies over forty-seven languages worldwide.

He has written seven number-one New York Times bestsellers, including “Tuesdays with Morrie”, the bestselling memoir of all time, which topped the list for four straight years, award-winning TV films, stage plays, screenplays, a nationally syndicated newspaper column, and a musical.

One of his most recent works is a return to nonfiction with the New York Times bestseller “Finding Chika”, a memoir about a young Haitian orphan whose short life would forever change Albom’s heart.

He founded and oversees SAY Detroit, a consortium of nine different charitable operations in his hometown, including a nonprofit dessert shop and food product line to fund programs for Detroit’s most underserved citizens. He also operates an orphanage in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, which he visits monthly. He lives with his wife, Janine, in Michigan.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Mitch Albom’s book “Human Touch”.

