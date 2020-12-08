8-month exports to Arab partners exceed $8.5b

TEHRAN – The value of Iran’s exports to its Arab trade partners in the region reached $8.565 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, said.

According to Piltan, the value of Iran’s total non-oil trade during the first five months of the current stood at $21.5 billion.

The mentioned trade partners include Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, and Bahrain.

Among Iran’s top trade partners, Iraq was ranked the second export destination with about $5.3 billion worth of goods exported to the country, followed by UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Other Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Yemen (from the Persian Gulf region) and Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon (from West Asia) were not included in the list of the top 20 Iranian export destinations during the period under review, the official said.

Iran’s trade data also show that during the first eight months of the current year, about $13.377 billion worth of commodities were exported to 15 neighboring countries, of which about $8.57 billion were exported to the Arab neighbors.

Among the country’s neighbors, Iraq and the UAE were ranked first and second, followed by Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar which were ranked 9th, 10th, and 11th (after Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Russia), and Bahrain which was ranked 14th (after Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan).

Iran's top three non-oil export destinations during this period were China, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Saudi Arabia was still the last in the list of the neighboring trade partners with zero any trade exchange.

The total value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first eight months of the current year reached $44.6 billion, according to Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi.

In the mentioned eight months, Iran imported $23.1 billion worth of goods, while the exports stood at $21.5 billion.

