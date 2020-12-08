Jordan Burroughs misses competing in Iran

TEHRAN – The 2012 Olympic wrestling champion Jordan Burroughs said that he has missed competing in Iran.

He traveled to Iranian city Kermanshah in February 2017 to participate at the Wrestling World Cup and was welcomed by the Iranian fans.

“Miss my days competing in Iran. Some of the most incredible wrestling fans in the world,” Jordan Burroughs shared on his Instagram story.

The 74kg wrestler, who has never lost to an Iranian wrestler, lauded the Iranian fans after the competition in an interview with gq.com.

“Donald Trump and I have very different views on Iranians. I am confident that if he ever visited the country, he’d learn a lot about the people and come back to the States with a newfound appreciation for the Persians,” Burroughs said.