Architect Amirali Sardar-Afkhami dies at 91 

TEHRAN – Iranian architect Amirali Sardar-Afkhami, whose designs were used in buildings of Tehran’s City Theater Complex and the Iranian parliament, has died of natural causes in Paris. He was 91.

Sardar-Afkhami was born in Tehran in 1929. He left Tehran for France when he was still studying in high school and continued studying architecture in Paris.

He then earned a Ph.D. in architecture and returned home in 1963 and began to teach at the University of Tehran. He later left teaching and began to run his own office.

However, he left Tehran before the Islamic Revolution to live in France, remaining there.

Photo: Iranian architect Amirali Sardar-Afkhami in an undated photo.

