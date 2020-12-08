Art elites to attend Tehran Afghanistan Art Week  

TEHRAN – A large number of Afghan artists and cultural figures will attend the Afghanistan Art Week in Tehran next week to hold panel discussions and showcase their works in a weeklong virtual festival.

The event will be organized with the collaboration of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

On its opening day on December 12, the festival will be attended by Iranian National Commission for UNESCO director Hojjatollah Ayyubi, Afghanistan Ambassador Abdolghafur Lival and Kabul University Chancellor Mohammad Osman Babury.

The joint literature and culture between Iran and Afghanistan will be discussed during the opening day. Tehran-based Afghan literati Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai and Zahra Hosseinzadeh and Sweden-based Afghan poet Zia Qasemi and his fellow Afghan literati Qanbarali Tabesh, and Iranian poet Mohammad-Hossein Ansarinejad will make speeches.

The second day of the festival is dedicated to Afghan music.

Composer and singer Aref Jafari, is the host during this day. Vocalist Vahid Qasemi, who is also an expert on Afghan folkloric music, will speak about the history of Afghan music.

California-based Afghan robab virtuoso Hmayoun Sakhi is scheduled to talk about the robab and performances with this instrument. Top Iranian robab maker Ahmad Mohammadi will also join this day program, which will be followed by a speech by Iranian music expert Mahbon Makki on “Details about Afghan Music”.

The festival will continue on the third day with a comprehensive overview of Persian calligraphy, which will be hosted by veteran calligrapher Mohammad-Hossein Ahmadi.

“Calligraphy and Language”, “New Outlooks on Calligraphy and the Graphic Aspect of Calligraphy”, “Afghan Youth’s Strong Desire for Calligraphy Art”, “Calligraphy and Spirituality” and “Place of Calligraphy Art in the Cultures of the Countries in the Region” are the topics to be discussed during this day.

Painting and miniature painting will be spotlighted on the fourth day of the festival, which will be hosted by Mohammad-Akbar Sharifi of the Institute Of Fine Arts in Kabul.

“Afghan Contemporary Taz’hib (Illumination) and New Movements”, “Impacts of Art on Afghan Migrants and Impacts of Taz’hib on the Contemporary Calligraphy” and “Youth’s Regard of Arts” are among the subjects that will be scrutinized.

The festival on its fifth day will focus on graphic art with the host Mohammad-Musa Akbari, a painting graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Kabul University.

Graphic design in Afghanistan will be discussed during the day and Sediqeh Ebrahim, a Mashhad-based Afghan graduate will share her experiences about studying graphic design as a migrant.

Afghan handicrafts will be examined on the sixth day. Mojtaba Shafiq, a Tehran-based Afghan cultural and media activist will be hosting the panel discussion.

Subjects such as “Afghan Embroideries in Modern Fashion”, “Traditional Afghan Costumes and Afghan Migrant Women’s Employment”, “Genuine Art of Carpet Weaving in Iran and Afghanistan”, “Afghan Traditional Tile Work” and “Afghan Traditional Glass-Blowing” will be discussed.

Reza Heidari Shahbidak will host the last day of the festival dedicated to photography.

Afghan photographer Ramin Rahman from Kabul will be speaking about art photography in his country.

The Tehran-based Afghan photojournalist Jamaleddin Sajjadi will share his experiences about the profession as a migrant.

In addition, Iranian photographer Nava Jamshidi will share his account of traveling to 20 Afghan provinces.

The Afghanistan Art Week will be held on the theme of “My Beloved, Where Are You?”

The festival will be organized by the commission and the Embassy of Afghanistan to express their sympathy with the victims of the ISIS terrorist attack on Kabul University in early November.

The victims of the ISIS terrorist attack inspired the theme of the art exhibition.

Several gunmen attacked Kabul University, shooting at students in their classrooms and clashing with security forces for hours.

Some of the students had calls from their mothers and fathers. One of the victims had 142 missed calls, and there was a final message that read, “My beloved, where are you?”

The virtual exhibition and festival will be accessible through https://gallery.irunesco.org and https://www.instagram.com/unesco.iran.

Photo: A poster for the Afghanistan Art Week in Tehran.

