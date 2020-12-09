Belinda Luscombe’s “Marriageology” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Belinda Luscombe’s book “Marriageology: The Art and Science of Staying Together” has recently been published by Lega Publications in Tehran.

The book translated into Persian by Zahra Azadfar is a smart and concise guide to staying together that draws on scientific findings, expert advice and years in the marital trenches to explain why marriage is better for one’s health, finances, kids and happiness.

Like every one else probably, Luscombe would rather have had her eyes put out than read a book about marriage; they all seemed full of advice that was obvious, useless, or bad. Plus they were boring. But after covering the relationship beat for Time magazine for ten years, she realized there was a surprisingly upbeat and little-known story to tell about the benefits of staying together for the long haul. Casting a witty, candid and probing eye on the latest behavioral science, Luscombe has written a fresh and persuasive report on the state of one’s unions, how they’ve changed from the marriages of one’s parents’ era, and what those changes mean for the happiness of this most intimate and important of relationships.

“In Marriageology” Luscombe examines the six major fault lines that can fracture contemporary marriages, also known as the F-words: familiarity, fighting, finances, family, fooling around and finding help. She presents facts, debunks myths and provides a fascinating mix of research, anecdotes and wisdom from a wide range of approaches, from how properly dividing up chores can result in a better life to the benefits of fighting with one’s spouse (though not in the car) to whether or not to tell one’s partner that you lost $70,000.

“Marriageology” offers simple, actionable, maybe even borderline fun techniques and tips to try, whether the relationship in question is about to conk out or just needs a little grease and an oil change. The best news of all is that sticking together is easier than it looks.

Luscombe is an award-winning Time magazine journalist and essayist. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and Vogue. She won the Council on Contemporary Families Media Award for her reporting on marriage. She and her husband have been realizing how deeply unsuitable they are for each other but still figuring it out somehow for almost thirty years, often while being laughed at by their two children.

Photo: Copies of the Persian translation of Belinda Luscombe’s book “Marriageology: The Art and Science of Staying Together”.

