Tehran joins global program of sustainable smart cities

TEHRAN – Tehran has joined the “United for Smart Sustainable Cities” (U4SSC) program to expand international interactions and cooperation within the framework of the Smart Tehran Program.

U4SSC is a UN initiative coordinated by ITU, UNECE, and UN-Habitat, and supported by CBD, ECLAC, FAO, UNDP, UNECA, UNESCO, UNEP, UNEP-FI, UNFCCC, UNIDO, UNOP, UNU-EGOV, UN-Women, and WMO to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 11: “Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable”.U4SSC serves as the global platform to advocate for public policy and to encourage the use of ICTs to facilitate and ease the transition to smart sustainable cities.

The U4SSC developed a set of international key performance indicators (KPIs) for Smart Sustainable Cities (SSC) to establish the criteria to evaluate ICT´s contributions in making cities smarter and more sustainable, and to provide cities with the means for self-assessment in order to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Planned by Tehran Municipality, 'Smart Tehran Program', determines Tehran's path to getting smart by defining the affiliated projects. The program was admired at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona, in November 2019.

