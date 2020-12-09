Sunken watermill gains former splendor

TEHRAN-An ancient underground watermill in Nazarabad, Alborz province has recently been restored to its original glory, provincial tourism chief has announced.

A budget of 3.3 billion rials (about $79,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) was allocated to the project, Fereydun Mohammadi said on Tuesday.

The restoration project involved fencing the surrounding area, replacing the worn-out materials, and repairing the walls and dome, the official added.

He also noted that the watermill is now set up symbolically and the stone rotation system and water circulation of the mill are functional.

Considering the short distance between the watermill and Tepe Ozbaki, a magnificent 9,000-year-old archaeological hill, the historical structure could become a tourist destination in the region, he explained.

Dating back to the Qajar-era (1789–1925), the watermill consists of two rooms as a resting place, warehouse, entrance corridor, water pool, and millstones and was in use until the 1970s.

Watermills were typically constructed by the then design requirements for instance they featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease to convey grains or flour.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the north part of the province.

Historical resources and documents as well as archeological studies indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.

