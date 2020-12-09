Italian ambassador meets speaker Ghalibaf

TEHRAN - The Italian Ambassador to Teheran, Giuseppe Perrone, was received on Tuesday by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Italian embassy said in a press release.

During the meeting, Ambassador Perrone wished "that the Islamic Republic can fully grasp the possibilities of dialogue that will be created in the coming months" as Joe Biden will take the power at the White House next month.

Ghalibaf, the embassy said, confirmed to the Italian ambassador that his country is interested in full restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement – JCPOA - with the arrival of the new American administration.

At the same time, according to IRNA news agency, the parliament speaker criticized France, Germany and Great Britain - the three European countries signatory to the nuclear agreement - for their declaration expressing dismay over an approval by the parliament obliging the government to speed up nuclear activities if the Western sides failed to honor their obligation under the multilateral nuclear agreement.

The two side also pointed to the importance of relations between Italy and Iran as the two countries plan to celebrate the 160th anniversary of their ties next year.

Ghalibaf, the former mayor of Tehran and former general of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, underlined Iran’s friendship with Italy and the important role that Rome plays in supporting dialogue with the Islamic Republic.



Iranian, Italian deputy foreign ministers hold virtual talks

The deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Italy also held a new round of political talks via videoconference on Monday.

The virtual talks were held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and Elisabetta Belloni, secretary general of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

It was their second political consultation via videoconference.

The two ranking diplomats discussed various topics, including the issues related to Tehran and Rome, the latest developments surrounding the JCPOA, and the regional and international developments.

Pointing to the close political, economic, and cultural relations between the two countries, the Iranian deputy foreign minister highlighted the abundant capacities for the promotion of trade ties.

Belloni also hailed the age-old relations between Italy and Iran and expressed her country’s willingness to continue bilateral ties and regional dialogue with Tehran.

