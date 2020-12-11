“Our Happy Comrade” on Commander Soleimani’s valor published in Urdu

TEHRAN – Iran’s Cultural Office in Pakistan has published in Karachi an Urdu translation of “Our Happy Comrade”, a book on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s valor.

The Persian version of the book has been published by the Astan-e Qods Razavi Museum and Library in Mashhad.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

The book contains different chapters including the memories of the martyr and his friends, his main characteristics, as well as his testament.

The book is scheduled to be introduced in a special ceremony the Iranian Cultural Center in Karachi will organize to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.

Recently, young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori announced that he has made a short documentary named “Green Zone” about the good conduct of Commander Qassem Soleimani toward children.

The Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the producer of the film.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival announced it would honor films on resistance and jihad with an award named after Soleimani.

The award went to “Abadan 11, 60” directed by Mehrdad Khoshbakht about the people’s fight against Iraqi forces in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan during the early months of the Iran-Iraq war.

In addition, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, which will be held during December, plans to review films on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in awakening people in the region and around the world in a special section named “Prominent Resistance Martyr Section”.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Our Happy Friend”.

RM/YAW