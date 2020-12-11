What’s in Tehran  art galleries

* Taher Purheidari is hanging his latest collection of paintings portraying a number of Iranian historical sites and buildings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 29 at the gallery located at No. 8, Forth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mohsen Karami.

The exhibit entitled “Armun” runs until December 23 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Maryam Nikbakhsh is currently underway at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Everlasting in This Boundary” will continue until December 16 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Fakhreddian Kakavand is currently on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Animal Illusion” will run until December 23 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* Bijan Nemati-Sharif is showcasing his latest sculptures in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 12, 2021 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Collage

* Collages by Hedyeh Khanali are currently on display in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter” will continue until December 29 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Photo

* O Gallery is currently showcasing a collection of photos by Mohammadreza Mirzai in an exhibition named “Postcards”.

The exhibit will run until December 22 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.



Multimedia

* Ehsan Gallery is displaying artworks in various media by Hajar Mohammadimanesh, Neda Eftekharju, Masumed Etedali, Fatemeh Abbasi, Shiva Soheili, Saeid Ostadi, Shadi Akhundi and several other artists.

The exhibit entitled “Fusion” will run until December 16 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Samaneh Yusefi, Mehdi Jalali, Mina Asadi, Fatemeh Ahankar, Mohammad-Ali Famuri, Parstu Khosh-hesab and several other artists in underway at Alayha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Infinity” will run until December 25 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks by a group of artists, including Faezeh Janalizadeh, Helen Kuhkan, Nasrin Mohebnejad, Javid Jafari, Sara Adib, Rana Zakaria, and Paymaneh Javan, is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition titled “White and Black” will run until December 16 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* A group of artists, including Amin Mirmoqaddam, Ali Malek, Shahram Karimi, and Sara Abri, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “What the Pop” will run until December 20 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

