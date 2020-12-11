Doha confirmed as February 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers host

TEHRAN - The venues for the upcoming February 2021 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers were confirmed by the FIBA Regional Office Asia.

After successfully holding the games of the Qualifiers in bubbles in November, the third and last window will also be organized as protected environment tournaments in order to ensure health and safety of all participants.

All remaining games of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers will take place during this final window from February 18-22, 2021, fiba.basketball reported.

The locations approved are as follows:

The bubbles will be hosted in these respective cities: Clark (Philippines), Tokyo (Japan), Manama (Bahrain), and Doha (Qatar).

The most important criteria in choosing the hosts, like for the previous window, was health and travel guarantees and compliance with FIBA health protocols, including testing and controlled entry into a secure environment.

The exact schedule of games will be confirmed at a later stage.

Iran sit top of Group E with seven points, followed by Syria (six points), Saud Arabia (six points) and Qatar (five points).

There are 24 teams competing in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 Qualifiers. Once the three windows of the Qualifiers conclude, the top two teams in each group will qualify directly to Asia Cup 2021. The six last-placed teams in each group are eliminated.

Meanwhile, the six third-placed teams in each group will then play in a separate qualifying tournament. Teams will be placed into two different groups of three teams. The top two teams of those respective groups will then lock in their spots at Asia Cup 2021, completing the 16-team roster who will also compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.