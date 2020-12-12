Mostafa Karkhaneh steps down as Saipa volleyball coach

TEHRAN – Mostafa Karkhaneh stepped down as Saipa volleyball team head coach due to his health problems.

Saipa are the favorites to win Iran Volleyball Super League and sit fourth in the table, four points behind the leaders Sepahan.

The 61-year-old, who has already worked at all levels in Iran national volleyball teams, had been named as Saipa coach in May but was forced to resign because of health conditions.

Nasser Shahnazi, Jahangir Seyedabbasi and Shaban Khamseh are candidates to replace Karkhaneh.

It’s the fourth resignations in the current season. Mohammad Torkashvand stepped down as Paykan coach two weeks ago. Farhad Nafarzadeh and Sasan Khodaparast have also resigned from their positions as Khatam and Azar Battery coaches, respectively.