Pakistan eager to expand library ties with Iran 

TEHRAN – The director-general of the National Library of Pakistan has announced the library’s readiness to expand cultural cooperation with the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI).

Syed Ghayour Hussain made the remarks in a recent meeting with Iran’s cultural attaché in Islamabad, Ehsan Khazaei, at the library.

Hussain pointed to the high position of the Persian language in Pakistan, and said that there are many cultural and historical affinities that connect the two countries, and that the Pakistani people are really interested in learning the Persian language.

He next gave a brief report about the activities of the library during the pandemic.

For his part, Khazaei also said that the two countries enjoy many commonalities, adding that Iran Pakistan Institute of Persian Studies, an affiliate of Iran’s Cultural Office in Pakistan, is a treasure trove that has been active for fifty years.

The NLAI is home to over 40,000 copies of rare manuscripts with some dating back 700 years.

The institute holds over 17,000 rare manuscripts and over 10,000 sets of lithographs, which will be a good source for collaboration with the National Library.

The National Library of Pakistan was established in 1993 and is home to over 660 rare manuscripts, part of which are in the Persian language.

Photo: A view of the National Library of Pakistan.

