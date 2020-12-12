TEDPIX gains 21,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 21,234 points to 1.527 million on Saturday (which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week).

Over 15.714 billion securities worth 166.416 trillion rials (about $3.962 billion) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index increased 18,825 points, and the second market’s index climbed 31,326 points.

The index gained 36,000 points, or two percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

