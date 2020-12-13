Words from readers

He was 14 years old. You may not have heard about him on your local TV station or in your hometown newspaper.

The reasons are:

A) His killer was not a Muslim,

B) The victim was neither a Jew nor Westerner and

C) He was just a Palestinian and that is the ugly truth!

Ali was a teenager who was killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in the illegally occupied West Bank while peacefully protesting against Israeli land theft in the Mughayer village near Ramallah.

Ali's life was cut short when the IOF soldiers fired at youth protesters marching in their village. Ali died after being shot 5 times in the stomach in execution-style and 4 other youths were seriously injured.

Who can remember when world leaders from around the world marched in Paris to offer condolences and expressed their solidarity with the people of France after the Paris attacks? I can't help but wonder about their hypocrisy for ignoring the cold-blooded murder of Ali and other crimes committed against the Palestinian people. Except when it comes to Israel, world leaders get jelly-legged. I can't help but wonder now about their hypocrisy.

Israel has been forcing thousands of Palestinians out of their land in defiance of international law to build houses for Jewish settlers.

Even though children enjoy special protection under international law, the IOF continues to kill and imprison Palestinian children on a daily basis. As long as the world is silent about the occupation crimes, Ali will not be the last Palestinian to be killed by the IOF and illegal Jewish settlers.

My heart goes to Ali, his four injured friends, and all their loved ones. Meanwhile, rest in peace, Ali Abu Aliya!

Mahmoud El-Yousseph

USAF Retired Veteran

Westerville, Ohio

