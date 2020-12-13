Iranian bookstores offer “An Arsonist’s Guide to Writers’ Homes” 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Brock Clarke’s “An Arsonist’s Guide to Writers’ Homes in New England” has recently been published by the Nimaj publishing house in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Elham Askari.

A lot of remarkable things have happened in the life of Sam Pulsifer, the hapless hero of this incendiary novel, beginning with the ten years he spent in prison for accidentally burning down Emily Dickinson’s house and unwittingly killing two people.

Emerging at age twenty-eight, he creates a new life and identity as a husband and father. But when the homes of other famous New England writers suddenly go up in smoke, he must prove his innocence by uncovering the identity of this literary-minded arsonist.

In the league of such contemporary classics as “A Confederacy of Dunces” and “The World According to Garp”, “An Arsonist’s Guide to Writers’ Homes in New England” is an utterly original story about truth and honesty, life and the imagination.

Sam Pulsifer has come to the end of a very long and unusual journey, and for the second time in his life he has the time to think about all the things that have and have not come to pass.

Clarke is the author of seven books of fiction, most recently a collection of short stories, “The Price of the Haircut”. His novels include “The Happiest People in the World” and “Exley”, which was a Kirkus Book of the Year, a finalist for the Maine Book Award and a longlist finalist for the IMPAC Dublin Literary Award.

“An Arsonist’s Guide to Writers’ Homes in New England” was a national bestseller, an American Library Associate Notable Book of the Year and a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice pick.

Clarke’s individual stories and essays have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Boston Globe, Virginia Quarterly Review, One Story, The Believer, Georgia Review, New England Review and Southern Review, and have appeared in the annual Pushcart Prize and New Stories from the South anthologies, and on NPR’s Selected Shorts.

He lives in Portland, Maine and teaches creative writing at Bowdoin College and at the University of Tampa’s low residency MFA program.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Brock Clarke’s “An Arsonist’s Guide to Writers’ Homes in New England”.

