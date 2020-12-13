National Nurses Week to be celebrated in Iran

TEHRAN – National Nurses Week will be held throughout the country from December 16-22.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, Iranian nurses have been at the forefront of the fight against the disease.

Over the last 10 months, about 50,000 nurses have been infected with COVID-19, more than 80 of whom lost their lives.

Maryam Hazrati, the deputy health minister for nursing, said in May that some 65 percent of 200,000 nurses in the country were at the forefront of the coronavirus fight.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the Iranian nurses for playing an effective role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the 8th “Triad Meeting” of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM), and the WHO which was held online on June 16-18.

FB/MG