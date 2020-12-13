“KeepStep” tops at GaLA 2020

TEHRAN – “KeepStep” from Iran has been selected as best game in the Academic Serious Game Competition of the Games and Learning Alliance Conference (GaLA) in France.

The game has been developed at the Tabriz Islamic Art University and CARLab.

It is composed of several games that have been developed to help people with multiple sclerosis (MS) strengthen their feet by their movements during the game instead of the regular exercise and physical therapy for feet.

Another Iranian game “TizRun” and Kosmos Klikker GO developed at the Rudolf Berlin Center and the University of Amsterdam were also nominated in the category.

The competition winners were announced in the Laval Virtual World on Thursday during the award ceremony at the Dance Hall.

“IfSimulation” from the French company My-Serious-Game was picked as best game in the Business Competition, while “ASL Fingerspeller” from Glasgow College in Scotland won the award in the Student Competition.



The two-day GaLA conference, which took place virtually in the western French town of Laval, also hosted the GaLA Virtual Exhibition.

The two Iranian games were also offered at the showcase.

The conference and exhibition are organized every year by the Serious Games Society, whose core purpose is to foster technological innovation and excellence in the field of serious games and game development for the benefit of all people.

The GaLA Exhibition is an opportunity for academic and industrial partners to disseminate their ideas, development proposals and innovative approaches, and discuss their design choices, and about the use and evaluation of serious games.

Photo: A scene from “KeepStep” from the Tabriz Islamic Art University and CARLab.

