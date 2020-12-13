Sardinia Film Festival picks five shorts from Iran 

TEHRAN – Five short movies by Iranian directors are competing in the 15th Sardinia Film Festival underway in the Italian city of Sassari on Sardinia Island.

The films are “Nail” by Mehdi Barqzadegan, “Saba” by Mohammadreza Khavari, “Dad” by Mohammad Keivanmarz, “The Cycling Wind” by Nazanin Sobhan Sarbandi and “The Factory” by Ali Rahimi and Mohammad-Amin Sharifi.

“Saba” is a highlight of the lineup. In the course of Iran’s ban on women’s presence in football stadiums, Saba, 22, disguises herself as a boy to sneak into the stadium at her father’s suggestion. Her father takes her to a traditional cafe instead of the stadium. Asking her how hard it is to hide her true identity, he lets her - now impersonating a boy - in on the secret that he realized he could not be a man anymore when Saba was three, but he had to hide it for years to let her daughter feel that she has a father.

On the pretext of helping her enter the stadium, he creates a situation where his daughter has to put herself into his shoes, thereby hiding her true identity. He then tells her that he intends to continue living with his true identity from now on.

Another highlight is the animated film “Dad”, which is about a young boy that tries to attract the attention of his father, who is in depression.

“The Cycling Wind” tells the story of a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without expending much energy and to truly enjoy its time.

The animated movie is a production of Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

The story of “The Factory” is set in an abandoned building where some addicts are using drugs.

A large number of shorts are competing in the Sardinia festival, which will be running until Tuesday. The festival is running online and is free for everybody.

Photo: “Dad” by Mohammad Keivanmarz.

