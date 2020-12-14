Iranian girls to participate in the World Weightlifting Championships for the first time

TEHRAN – Iran Weightlifting Federation will send junior girls to the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships for the first time.

Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that the girls are training with strict health protocol.

“We’re going to send our girls to the prestigious event for the first time. We are sure they can win medal in the competition,” Monazami said.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Championships will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from March 5 to 18.

The 2021 competition will be a Gold Level Qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic Games.