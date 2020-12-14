Protesters clash during rallies in Washington, one person shot and 4 people were stabbed
Thousands of Trump supporters marched in Washington and several state capitals on Saturday to protest what they contended, against all evidence, was a stolen election. Citizens reportedly used smoke bombs, tear gas, and projectiles against each other, as DC police were stuck between them trying to restore order. In some places, angry confrontations escalated into violence and four people were stabbed.
