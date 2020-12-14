Qajar-era cistern to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – Work to restore a Qajar-era (1789–1925) cistern, named Qaleh Bala, is to commence soon in Varamin, southeast Tehran, a local tourism chief has said.

The restoration project is set to refurbish the outer walls of the privately-owned cistern, CHTN quoted Zhila Khodadi as saying on Monday.

The mudbrick structure, called Ab Anbar in Persian, was once one of the main sources of water supply for villagers in the region, the official added.

The term Ab-Anbar is common throughout Iran as a designation for roofed underground water cisterns. It associates with water management systems in arid areas that are reliant on permanent springs or on seasonal rainwater.

Such underground reservoirs or Ab-Anbars are parts of the iconic qanat systems, which rely on snow-fed streams flowing down from surrounding mountains.

Qanats, according to UNESCO, provide exceptional testimony to cultural traditions and civilizations in desert areas with an arid climate.

