Iranian-French webinar to discuss Persian language’s role in intercultural dialogue

TEHRAN – An Iranian-French webinar to discuss the role of the Persian language in the intercultural dialogue will be held on Friday evening.

The webinar named “Persian Language, Instrument of Intercultural Dialogue” will stream via Zoom application from 6 to 7 pm under the auspices of the Franco-Iranian Center, Negarestane Andisheh Cultural Institute and University Center for Iranian Studies and Research in Alsace (Centre Universitaire d’Etudes et de Recherches Iraniennes d’Alsace – CUERIA).

Farideh Alavi, a professor of the French language at the University of Tehran, will be speaking at the colloquium.

She has done research and has written numerous publications in the fields of French, Persian and comparative literature. Her publications focus on French Romanesque literature and comparative literature. She is the author of books on the Nouveau Roman, and articles on French and Persian novels created over the twentieth century.

Hossein Beikbaghban of the University of Strasbourg, who is also the president of the CUERIA, will also attend the conference.

French Iranologist Francis Richard, who is an expert on ancient Persian manuscripts, will also deliver a speech. He is the former curator of the Bibliothèqueque Nationale de France and former director of the Islamic arts section of the Louvre Museum.

Iranian essayist Mohammad Ziar, who is a bilingual poet and translator, will also take part in the webinar. He is the author and translator of a dozen books in Persian and French.

Vahid Yaghoubi of the Franco-Iranian Center will also give a lecture.

Photo: A poster for the webinar “Persian Language, Instrument of Intercultural Dialogue”.

