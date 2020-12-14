Scientific independence is source of power: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - While most politicians and analysts consider politics, economy, or culture as the main source of independence for nations, “scientific independence is a source of power for a nation,” IRGC Commander Hossein Salami said on Monday.

Talking in a ceremony at Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, the major general said a country cannot be considered important how much big it's geographical size would be because economic resources are limited but a country can create new potential through science.

“A country will become great if it develops scientifically,” the senior commander remarked.

He warned what makes Iran vulnerable to foreigners is “dependence”.

“We have enemies who are making strenuous efforts to keep us ‘small and underdeveloped,’ because a country that remains undeveloped will be weakened and will be forced to surrender. But if a country gets rid of the scientific domination of foreigners and produces its basic needs it will remain alive and prosperous even if it comes under global boycott,” the IRGC chief commented.

He added, “Today the enemies have slapped cruel sanctions on us and even do not give medicine to us and assassinate our scientists.”

The general was openly referring to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh outside Tehran on November 27, a scientist who played a key role in manufacturing test kits for the Coronavirus.

When a person active in science is assassinated it means that the enemy “has targeted our scientific development and power and the place that the enemy focuses on that is our strong point.”

The senior commander said the enemy is now using medicine, food, water, and treatment as a pressure tool against Iran.