Qazvin province eyes national registration for letters patent 

TEHRAN – Qazvin’s department for tourism and cultural heritage eyes national registration for Qajar-era letters patent, which are being kept in the west-central province.

“Two pieces of letters patent, being kept in the northwestern province of Qazvin, are prepared to [possibly] be inscribed on the national heritage list,” deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The paper documents, which have been studied and documented by the cultural heritage experts, were issued during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah (1821-1900), Ehsan Nurani announced on Monday.

One of the handwritten letters is about receiving a pension by one of Qazvin’s noble families, and the other is addressed to the [then] ruler of Qazvin and is sealed with the seal of the Qajar king, the official added.

Qazvin was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

Also known as the castle of the Assassins, the 12th-century Alamut castle is nestled on top of a peak. It was once a shelter for the followers of Hasan-e Sabbah (1070–1124) who was a spiritual leader of an Islamic sect. In the early 1930s, British-Italian explorer and travel writer Freya Stark described her exploration of the place in her book “The Valleys of the Assassins”.

Qazvin is also home to one of the biggest roofed caravanserais of the country, Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai. Dating back to the Qajar era, it’s a place for discovering tens of Hojreh or shops, cafes, yards, and a stunning mosque. It’s a place for visitors who want to experience the culture, culinary, and hospitality of Iran.

