A taste of Iran: Khoresht Mast

TEHRAN - In Persian cuisine, the term ‘khoresht’ mostly refers to thick, usually sour stews which are served as main meals alongside a rice dish.

So, contrary to what its name suggests, Khoresht Mast (literally meaning “yogurt stew”), despite having the name khoresht in the title, is a bright yellow, sweet dessert and mostly served as a side dish or an appetizer.

Made from a combination of sugar, rose water, yogurt, saffron, onions, egg yolks, turmeric, and crushed lamb neck meat, Khoresht mast is a traditional dish native to Isfahan.

To make it ready, you should first braise and shred the lamb neck. Yogurt and sugar are simmered inside a separate pot while the shredded meat is slowly added. Once the mixture forms a paste-like texture, brewed saffron and rosewater is added, giving our Khoresht Mast a gorgeous yellow color and an exotic taste. Put the final product in the fridge for 24 hours to chill to create the perfect consistency.

Before being served, the dish is designed with sliced pistachios and almonds and topped with barberries.

Iranian cooking can be seen as a metaphor for the country itself: It’s tart, sweet, fragrant, and vastly complex. It's one of the world's oldest, yet largely obscure, culinary landscapes, with roots dating back to the ancient Persian Empire.

AFM/