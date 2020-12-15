Greatest Islamic computer game “Ambassador of Love” produced in Iran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA has created an action-adventure game named “Ambassador of Love”, whose producer called it the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project.

“Young skilled game developers of the country have completed the largest Iranian-Islamic computer game project to fill its gamers with sheer excitement,” Mehdi Jafari Jozani said in a press release published by MATNA on Tuesday.

“Ambassador of Love” is a third-person action-adventure game that starts with the journey of Muslim ibn Aqil al-Hashimi (AS), the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), to Kufa a few days before the Ashura uprising that led to the martyrdom of the Imam and his companions in 680.

The game also has an Iranian character named Mehran who embarks on a journey from the Iranian city of Rey to visit Muslim ibn Aqil (AS) in Kufa. The story of the game is narrated by Mehran.

Jafari Jozani said that the developers of the game have spent two years writing the story, which has been authorized by relevant Islamic centers.

He added that the game has been developed with the latest modern technologies of the world in the game industry.

The team of the developers has used Unreal Engine 4 to create the game. The engine was launched by Epic Games, an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.

The engine has been used in the world-renowned games such as “Gears 5” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

Emad Rahmani, the writer and the director of “Ambassador of Love” said, “This game enjoys an interactive story and fascinating graphic design that have been created by a team of expert professionals, and it is really unique among the games produced in the country.”

Rahmani and his colleagues have drawn inspiration from several world-famous games such as “Assassins Creed: Origins” and “God of War” to develop “Ambassador of Love”.

The game is the first part of a trilogy. This part is scheduled to be released on December 20. Other parts will come into Iran’s game market in summer 2021.

MATNA, which is a center affiliated with the East Azarbaijan branch of the Basij Cyberspace, plans to release an international version of the game with the help of Epic Games and Steam, an international online game platform.

The center also plans to release “General”, a game whose leading character is Commander Qassem Soleimani.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian computer game “Ambassador of Love”.

MMS/YAW

