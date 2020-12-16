“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Haemin Sunim’s “The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm in a Busy World” has recently been published by the Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Nazanin Firuzi.

The world moves fast, but that doesn’t mean we have to. This bestselling mindfulness guide by Haemin Sunim (which means “spontaneous wisdom”), a renowned Buddhist meditation teacher born in Korea and educated in the United States, illuminates a path to inner peace and balance amid the overwhelming demands of everyday life.

By offering guideposts to wellbeing and happiness in eight areas, including relationships, love and spirituality, Sunim emphasizes the importance of forging a deeper connection with others and being compassionate and forgiving toward ourselves. The more than twenty full-color illustrations that accompany his teachings serve as calming visual interludes, encouraging readers to notice that when one slows down, the world slows down with him/her.

Sunim is one of the most influential Zen Buddhist teachers and writers in the world. Born in South Korea, he came to the United States to study film, only to find himself pulled into spiritual life.

Educated at UC Berkeley, Harvard and Princeton, he received formal monastic training in Korea and taught Buddhism at Hampshire College in Amherst, Massachusetts.

“The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down”, which has been published in more than thirty languages, and his “Love for Imperfect Things” have sold more than four million copies and are popular as guides not only to meditation but also to overcoming the challenges of everyday life.

When not traveling to share his teachings, Sunim lives in Seoul where he founded the School of Broken Hearts, a nonprofit that offers group counseling and meditation for people experiencing challenges in life.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Haemin Sunim’s “The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down”.

