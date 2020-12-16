Manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers increases 29%

TEHRAN- The manufacturing of refrigerators and freezers has increased 29.2 percent in Iran during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that 1.334 million sets of the mentioned products have been manufactured in the eight-month period.

Iran has targeted the manufacturing of 12 million sets of home appliances in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), an official with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry had announced in early October.

Keyvan Gardan, the director for the electrical and metals industries and home appliances office of the ministry, put the annual production of home appliances at nine million sets in the past Iranian year.

The official further stated, “Following the policies of Resistance Economy, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has defined a path for the development of domestic industry, and we will pass this way with our all-out efforts.”

He said that 500 production units with an annual turnover of $6 billion are currently active in the field of home appliances throughout the country.

In early July, Hamidreza Ghaznavi, the spokesman of Iran’s Home Appliances Manufacturers Union, had said that Iran is expected to become an exporter of some home appliance items as of the next Iranian calendar year (starts in March 2021).

“If the currency problems are solved and steel sheets and some petrochemical products are provided for this industry, we will become an exporter of some household appliances by the next year,” he said at the time.

In recent years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has not been an exemption and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past two years so that in the previous calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19) this industry’s production capacity increased by 10 percent compared to the preceding year.

MA/MA