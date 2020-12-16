Symphonic poem “The Soldier” to commemorate Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality plans to release “The Soldier”, a symphonic poem composed in memory of Commander Qassem Soleimani on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Quds Force chief Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Arman Mehrian is the composer of the symphony, which is in its post-production stage.

The director of the music office of the organization said that the composition has taken three months to complete and its different parts will be recorded at Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which is also contributing to this project.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.



In February, only one month after his martyrdom, the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex hosted some open-air performances named “The Soldier” on the military life of the commander.

The play, which was performed in three acts, was written by Amir-Hossein Shafiei and directed by Pejman Shahverdi.

The first act of the play was dedicated to Soleimani’s leadership of Iranian forces during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

His role in the victory of the Lebanese in the Israeli 33-Day War of 2006 was spotlighted in the second stage.

The last act of the drama focused on the key role he played in the defeat of the ISIS terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

“The Soldier” was a joint production of Iran’s General Office for Dramatic Arts and the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense Theater Association.

Recently, young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori announced that he has made a short documentary named “Green Zone” about the good conduct of Commander Qassem Soleimani toward children.

The Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the producer of the film.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival announced it would honor films on resistance and jihad with an award named after Soleimani.

In addition, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, which will be held during December, will review films on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in awakening people in the region and around the world in a special section named “Prominent Resistance Martyr Section”.

Photo: A poster for Commander Qassem Soleimani.

