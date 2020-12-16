Iranian petchem industry introduces 2 new products

TEHRAN – Iran’s Karoon Petrochemical Company (KPC) has unveiled two new products, making the country the world’s second producer of the mentioned items after the U.S, IRIB reported on Wednesday.

As reported, the production lines of the mentioned products, namely MDA and KHR-45, were officially launched with the aim of meeting the needs of downstream sectors and completing the value chain of the country’s petrochemical sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony, KPC Managing Director Alireza Sediqizadeh said: "These two products, which were imported into the country so far, are used as raw materials for the polyurethane industry, mainly for the production of foams used in the car seats, home appliances, office furniture, and mattresses."

stating that the goal of Karoon Petrochemical Company in the year of “surge in production” has been diversifying products, Sediqizadeh said: "Since the beginning of this year (March 20), we have introduced six new products to the market that play an important role in diversifying and completing the value chain of petrochemical products."

According to the official, so far the country imported up to $30 million worth of KHR-45 every year to meet the domestic need.

“With the production of MDA, Iran has become the world’s second producer of the mentioned product after the U.S.,” he added.

Back in November, KPC had unveiled two other products that will save the country $27 million annually.

The petrochemical industry is playing a crucial role in Iran's non-oil economy, so that based on official data petrochemical exports constitute the second-largest hard currency earner in Iran after crude oil. Petrochemical exports already make up nearly 33 percent of the country’s non-oil exports.

Head of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi said the country’s petrochemical products basket is going to be more diversified by the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (starts on March 21, 2025).

The official noted that major development plans were underway for diversifying the country’s petrochemical output considering the wide range of feedstock available.

“The macro development planning that the company is currently making for the petrochemical industry is beyond the second and third leaps of the industry, and we expect the company’s projects directorate to follow up and help achieve these plans,” Mohammadi said in early September.

