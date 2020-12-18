Washing machine manufacturing increases 58%

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of washing machines in Iran has increased 58.2 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data show that 665,200 washing machines have been manufactured in the eight-month period.

Iran has targeted the manufacturing of 12 million sets of home appliances in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2021), an official with the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry had announced in early October.

