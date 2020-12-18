Nasim Online CEO Saeid Jabbari passes away at 32

TEHRAN – Saeid Jabbari, the managing director of Nasim Online, a Persian news website, died of a heart attack at this home in Tehran on Friday. He was 32.

He was also the managing director of 90 Eghtesadi, a Persian website for economic news and analyses.

Jabbari was the founder Safir Film, a documentary film studio, and a member of the board of trustees for several cultural centers, including Atlas, Novin Negar and Arman. He began his career in media at the Arman Institute.

He was a civil engineering graduate of the Sharif University of Technology and was a Ph.D. student in media.

As a producer, Jabbari collaborated in “Those Who Were Caught Doping”, a documentary director Mohammad-Sadeq Bateni made about those people who boycotted Masud Dehnamki’s movie “The Outcast 3”.

He was also the producer of “Which Deviation?”, a documentary Reza Sadeqi made about the deviation currents in Iran’s political arena after the 2009 presidential election.

He worked as a production manager in the documentary “Alberta Legacy” directed by Hossein Shamaqdari about the brain drain in Iran, and “The Eighth Adventure”, a short film co-directed by Reza Sadeqi and Mehdi Karbasi.

Jabbari was also one of the Iranian experts who held courses on documentary filmmaking in Syria over the past few years.

Photo: Nasim Online CEO Saeid Jabbari in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

