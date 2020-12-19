Shrine in ancient city of Belad Shapur being restored

TEHRAN –A new round of restoration work has been commenced on the holy shrine of Imamzadeh Jaber in the ancient city of Belad Shapur, known by its current name, Dehdasht, in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 400 million rials ($9,500 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to the project which aims at lightening and strengthening the walls as well as repairing the flooring of the shrine, which is located in the old bazaar of the city, Rahim Dadinejad said on Saturday.

The Safavid-era (1501–1736) holy shrine was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 2000.

Back in November, provincial tourism chief Majid Safai announced that the historical neighborhood of Dehdasht and the historical monuments located inside it including seven holy shrines and four mosques are planned to be restored and revived.

A budget of 20 billion rials ($476,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) has been allocated to boost tourism infrastructure in the ancient city of Belad Shapur, the official explained.

The city was built at the time of Shapur I, also known as Shapur the Great, (reigned 241 CE–272), the second king of the Sassanid Dynasty.

Despite all the destruction that took place in this historical city in different eras, with an area of more than 45 hectares, it is currently considered as one of the largest historical structures in the country in terms of size and number of historical buildings.

Inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1985, the ancient city of Belad Shapur is one of the top tourist sites of the province.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

