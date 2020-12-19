NY Artifact showcases works by Iranian artist Afra Safa

TEHRAN – An exhibition of paintings by Iranian artist Afra Safa is currently underway at Artifact, a gallery in New York.

The exhibit entitled “Dog Days” has opened on December 9 and will run for 20 days at the gallery that “is a project space, agency and a marketing facilitator building a new type of relationship between an exhibition space, artists, collectors and corporations.”

In a statement published earlier, Safa wrote, “The exhibit ‘Dog Days’ is about the latest hard days and their impacts on people’s moods and their mental complexities, which slip out as a result of a crisis.

“In the crisis, when something happens to people that throws their ordinary life into disorder, a different face of the people emerges that you can see in their ordinary circumstances. Under conditions of fear, indolence, depression and disappointment with the future, people remove their masks.”

Safa’s artworks have earlier been showcased in numerous international exhibitions and art fairs, including the Oxford International Art Fair, UK and the Florence Biennial, Italy, in 2017.

She is also the translator of Jens Hoffmann’s book “Curating A to Z”, which offers a summary of the development of curatorial practice over the last two decades as seen through the eyes of the British curator.

For over 20 years, Artifact has been exhibiting and promoting the work of mid-career and established artists, including paintings, sculptures, photographs and new media.

Photo: Paintings by Iranian artist Afra Safa are on view in an exhibition entitled “Dog Days” at Artifact in New York.

