There's no difference between Biden and Trump, says Soleimani's daughter

In an interview with RT on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s daughter Zeinab Soleimani said, “There’s no difference between Biden and Trump. They are the same guy. And they are following the same policy. There’s no difference between them. Trump ordered the assassination of my father, but Biden supported that, so there’s no difference,”.

General Soleimani was the former Commander of the Quds Force of IRGC, who used to be known as the region’s most effective and admired counterterrorism official.

The US assassinated Gen. Soleimani and his comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s PMU in a drone attack in January when he was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran vowed to seek revenge on the US following the terrorist attack which was launched under the order of Donald Trump.

During a meeting, which came a few weeks before the first anniversary of the assassination of Gen Soleimani, Leader Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Millions attending Martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi’s funerals in Iraq and Iran was the first severe slap to the U.S. But the worse one is overcoming the hegemony of arrogance and expelling the U.S. from the region. Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered it and the murderers.”