Iran eyes UNESCO status for Yalda celebration by 2022

TEHRAN - Iran also seeks to register its ancient festivity of “Yalda” on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list by 2022.

Yalda is in line for being evaluated by the UNESCO [experts] and it will be discussed at the 2022 world committee of the UN cultural body, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, Iran’s deputy minister of cultural heritage, said on Saturday.

Yalda (the birth of a new sun) and Noruz or Persian New Year (the birth of a new day) are amongst the most popular ancient Persian festivals, which are also celebrated by some countries in western and central Asia.

Also called, Yalda Night, the occasion is celebrated on the eve of the winter solstice, which falls on the last day of Azar (the last month of autumn in the Iranian calendar year). On that graceful night, the winter chill is vanquished and the warmth of love embraces the entire family. It’s a time for pleasant family reunions that entails laughter, merriment, and good cheer.

According to the UNESCO website, Yalda ceremonies, in the best way, point to cultural diversity and human creativity, especially when one considers the wide range of the communities that celebrate it.

AFM/