Mahmudi brothers’ “Drowning in Holy Water” to stream online 

TEHRAN – Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi’s acclaimed Iranian drama film “Drowning in Holy Water” will stream online on Filimo and Namava, the Iranian platforms providing video on demand.

Also known as “To Die in the Pure Water”, the film is a co-production between Iran and Afghanistan.

Starring Ali Shadman, Neda Jebraeili, Matin Heidarnia and Sadaf Asgari, the film is about Rona and Hamed, two young Afghans who are in love with each other. Searching for a better life, they have decided to immigrate to Europe but they have to make a big decision to make it happen, a decision that relates to their religion and beliefs.

The film is due to hit silver screens after the pandemic.

“A Few Cubic Meters of Love” was the Mahmudi brothers’ first film, which was selected for screening in the official competition section of the Fajr Film Festival in 2014.

Their drama “Drowning in Holy Water” also competed in the official competition of the 38th edition of the Fajr Festival in January 2020.

The film together with “The Slaughterhouse” by Abbas Amini won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 25th Busan International Film Festival in October.

Mahmudi’s “Rona, Azim’s Mother” won the Ecumenical Film Prize at the 68th International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg in November 2019.

The film also received the Cultural Diversity Award under the Patronage of UNESCO at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, Australia also in November 2019.

The brothers are currently making a drama series on coronavirus, which will be released by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The series has been titled “Empathizer” the story of the series is set in a hospital, narrating three parallel stories: one is about a nurse, one is about the son of a businessman, and one is about a young team of researchers.

The series will be reflecting the current conditions of society during the difficult days of coronavirus.

The 15-episode series will be aired during winter.

Photo: A scene from “Drowning in Holy Water” by Mahmudi brothers.

RM/YAW