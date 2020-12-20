U.S. leadership under Trump rates lowest in Iceland, Iran, and Germany

TEHRAN – Global ratings of U.S. leadership have gotten worse during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency, with very negative results in Iran and some other countries.

According to a recent Gallup poll, the U.S. leadership approval was the lowest in Iceland (5%), Iran (6%) and Germany (6%).

Amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. continued to disengage from the world stage, including pulling out of the World Health Organization over the summer.

Around the same time, Trump’s U.S. pledged to withdraw troops from Germany.

He also withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and implemented a “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran, which has practically blocked Iranian people’s access to a decent healthcare, while the country is fighting off the coronavirus.

