Private sector should be prepared for potential changes in future

TEHRAN – The Heads of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA)’s committees have stressed the need for the country’s private sector to be prepared for handling potential changes in the country’s economic atmosphere in the future.

The ICCIMA representatives, in a meeting on Sunday, explored the recent developments in the global economy and especially in the region and discussed the impacts of the new changes in the White House and the possibility of the removal of the U.S. sanctions on the country’s economy.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in the meeting which was chaired by ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Ansari, the attendees also reviewed the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1400 (begins on March 21, 2021) and criticized some of the aspects of the mentioned bill, calling it unrealistic.

Speaking in the meeting, Mohsen Haji-Baba, Chairman of ICCIMA Money and Capital Markets Committee described sudden changes in economic indicators as harmful saying: “it does not matter if these fluctuations and changes are upward or downward, in any case, they will have a negative impact on the economy.”

According to Haji Baba, the private sector should be prepared to face and manage any change – either positive or negative – in the future, and to do so requires the government’s support.

