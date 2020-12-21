Para athlete Eslami receives four-year ban

TEHRAN – Iranian Para athlete Hamid Eslami has been suspended for four years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for committing an anti-doping rule violation.

The Para athletics T11 runner returned an adverse analytical finding for a prohibited substance in a urine sample provided on 17 August 2019 in an out of competition test, Paralympic.org wrote.

The substance was EPO (Erythropoietin), which is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2019 Prohibited List under the class S2. Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances and Mimetics.

As a result of the violation, Eslami will be ineligible for competition for four years from 14 October 2019 to 14 October 2023.

“Eslami was part of a Registered Testing Pool, a group of top-level athletes in specific Paralympic sports who take part in a year-round out-of-competition testing program,” James Sclater, IPC Anti-Doping Director, said. “The IPC has conducted more targeted out of competition tests on athletes as part of our increased investment in anti-doping activities.”

“Athletes should be aware that even though competitions have been limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPC continues its out of competition testing program, especially in the lead up to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo."

EPO is banned as it increases the production of red blood cells, thus increasing an athlete's capacity in endurance events.