Iranian spiker Sharifi joins Haliliye Belediyespor

TEHRAN – Iran international outside spiker Morteza Sharifi has joined Turkish volleyball club Haliliye Belediyespor.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Haliliye Belediyespor president, Mehmet Tatli, said that Yosvany Hernandez has left the team and they have hired Sharifi as the Cuban’s replacement.

Sharifi played in Bursa Büyükşehir Belediyespor last season but returned to his homeland to join Shahrdari Urmia.

“Morteza Sharifi is a young and quality player. He has previously played in Italy for two seasons and also is a member of Iran national team. We believe that he will contribute to our team,”” Tatli added.