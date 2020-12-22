Fajr art festival to acknowledge Iranians honored at global events

TEHRAN – The Fajr Festival of Visual Arts has called on Iranian artists who have been honored at international events to participate in the festival.

“Interested artists who have received international awards at the biennials and festivals in 2019 and 2020 are invited to attend the new section named ‘World Stars of Iranian Art’,” director of the festival Ali-Ashraf Sandoqabadi said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We have been in contact with several associations which have so far introduced 300 artists to the secretariat. However, others who are interested can get in touch with the secretariat of the festival,” he added.

He mentioned that the submitted works will be published in the book of the festival.

He said that the organizers will also honor the veteran artists, adding, “Last year, the honoring ceremony was planned but was postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, but this year we have plans to hold the honoring ceremony.”

He also said that an exhibition of lithographs by curator Ahmad Vakili will also be held on the margins of the festival.

“The winners of the Visual Arts Festival for Youth of the past three years as well as the winners of the two previous editions of the Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, the fifth Iranian International Calligraphy Biennial, and the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art can submit their works to the secretariat. Their works will also be judged for the final awards,” he concluded.

The Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran will be hosting the 13th edition of the festival this year.

The festival is organized every year by the Visual Arts Office of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

A selection of 900 works went on view in different sections of painting, photo, sculpture, calligraphy, miniature, illustration, cartoon, graphic design and new media in the previous edition of the festival.

Almost 450 works by about 340 artists competed for the Golden Tooba at the festival.

“Chaharsu-e Honar”, a new section dedicated to displaying works from galleries in Tehran and other cities, also offered artworks for sale, while Charkhaneh, the other section of the festival, was dedicated to discussing the art of photography in other provinces.

Photo: A poster for the 13th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts.

RM/MMS/YAW