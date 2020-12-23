Ancient Iranian utensils, artworks gain former glory

TEHRAN - A selection of 21 historical objects have been documented, restored, and preserved in laboratories across Iran’s South Khorasan province, a cultural heritage official announced on Wednesday.

12 ceramic and clay utensils, six metal works, two manuscripts, and a glass piece constitute the relics, each date back to different historical eras, the official added.

Cultural heritage experts and restorers completed the job during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 20-Dec. 20), he said.

Made of clay, metal, paper, and glass, have been discovered from different historical sites scattered across the eastern province, Hamzeh Hamzeh announced.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM