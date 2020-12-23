TEDPIX up 2,800 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,874 points to 1.447 million on Wednesday.

Over 11.451 billion securities worth 131.967 trillion rials (about $3.142 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index gained 2,653 points, and the second market’s index increased 3,862 points.

TEDPIX had stood at 1.413 million points at the end of the previous Iranian calendar week (Friday).

