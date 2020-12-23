Hossein Parsai to stage “The Soldier” about Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – Director Hossein Parsai plans to stage “The Soldier” about Commander Qassem Soleimani at Vahdat Hall on January 1.

The play will be performed to observe the first martyrdom anniversary of the chief of IRGC Quds Force, which was assassinated during a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

“This play is so attractive and important that it does not require any box office draw. We actually owe to the main character of the play,” Parsai, who is also the writer of the play, has said.

“The style of my narrative is quite different in this play since the main character of this play is known as a national hero,” he said.

He noted that he has tried to keep his account of events in the play as factual as possible.

The play will go on stage with audiences limited due to the pandemic.

Ali Barati is cooperating as the choreographer, and Mohammad Movahednia is the graphic designer of the project.

Parsai directed the dramatic parts of the symphonic poem “Alamdar” at Vahdat Hall in September to raise funds for the poor across the country.

Iranian musical prodigy Puria Khadem is the composer of “Alamdar” (“The Standard-Bearer”), which is about Hazrat Abbas (AS), the brother of Imam Hussein (AS) and the standard-bearer of the Imam’s group in the Ashura battle in 680, during which the Imam and his companions were martyred.

Veteran actor Parviz Parastui is the producer of the performance, which was conducted by Bardia Kiaras, the conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Parsai staged a musical based on Victor Hugo’s French historical novel “Les Misérables” in 2018.

Parsai staged a musical version of “Oliver Twist” in 2017 with an all-star cast at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall. The musical was an adaptation based on “Oliver!”, a 1968 British musical drama film directed by Carol Reed.

Photo: A poster for “The Soldier” by Hossein Parsai.

RM/MMS/YAW