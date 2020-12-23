UNICEF honors Iranian photographers 

TEHRAN – Erfan Kuchari and Hamed Malekpur, two photographers from Iran, have been honored at the UNICEF Photo of the Year Award.

Each year since 2000, UNICEF Germany has awarded the UNICEF Photo of the Year Award to photos and photo series that best depict the personality and living conditions of children worldwide in an outstanding manner.

The two photographers working for Tasnim, an Iranian news agency, have received honorable mentions.

Kuchari won the honor for his photo “Corona – a Piece of Freedom on the Rooftop”, and Malekpur was honored for “One Heart, Two Lives”.

Kuchari shows how the children escape onto the flat roofs of their houses during the pandemic in Iran, and how they use these spaces to play, skate, fly kites, do gymnastics, build tents or plant gardens.

Malekpour shows how the heart of Sajjad Darvishali, a nine-year-old boy who was declared brain dead, was successfully transplanted into a ten-year-old boy in Tehran.

Greek Photographer Angelos Tzortzinis’s “The Flames of Misery”, depicting two children fleeing from the burning refugee camp Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos, won the UNICEF Photo of the Year Award.

Indian photographer Supratim Bhattacharjee’s “The Curse of Coal” was selected as runner-up, and third Prize went to “Brazil: the Favela Ballet” by Evgeny Makarov from Russia.

Photo: “Corona – a Piece of Freedom on the Rooftop” by Erfan Kuchari.

