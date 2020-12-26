Iranian Theater Forum publishes “Director’s Craft” in Persian 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Theater Forum has published a Persian translation of British scholar and director Katie Mitchell’s “The Director’s Craft”.

Sakineh Arabnejad is the translator of the book released in collaboration with Noazma Publications.

Written by one of the most adventurous and respected directors working today, “The Director’s Craft” is an essential item in every student and practitioner’s kitbag.

It provides detailed assistance with each aspect of the varied challenges facing all theater directors, and does so with startling clarity. It also inspires everyone, from the beginner just starting out to the experienced practitioner looking to reinvigorate their practice.

Mitchell shares and explains the key practical tools she uses to approach her work with actors, production teams and the script itself. She addresses topics such as the ideas that underpin a play’s script, preparing improvisations, twelve Golden Rules for working with actors, managing the transition from rehearsal room to theater, and analyzing the work after a run has ended.

Each chapter concludes with a summary of its critical points, making this an ideal reference work for both directors and actors at any stage of their development.

Mitchell has directed plays for the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal National Theatre, the Royal Court, the Young Vic and the Donmar Warehouse.

Outside the UK, she has directed at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Sweden, the Koln Schauspielhaus in Cologne and the Piccolo Theater in Milan.

Her opera work includes productions for Welsh National Opera, Glyndebourne Festival Opera and English National Opera. She has received two Time Out Awards and one Evening Standard Award for Best Director.

Mitchell is a prolific director. From 2009 to 2018, she opened 59 productions, of which 21 were operas; 31 were originated outside her homeland.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Director’s Craft” by Katie Mitchell.

