What’s in Tehran art galleries 

* Arman Estepanian is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition entitled “Roots of the Sky” at Etemad Gallery 1.

Etemad Gallery 2 is also showcasing an exhibition of artworks by Neda Zarfsaz.

The exhibitions will be running until January 5, 2021 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Alishia Morassaei is on view at O Gallery 1 in an exhibition named “Fold”.

O Gallery 2 is also hosting a group exhibition of paintings by Hamidreza Noruzi, Hossein Mohammadi, Mohammad-Hossein Khatamifar, Leila Haqshenas and Parviz Abyazi.

The exhibits will run until January 11, 2021 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Esmaeilu is currently underway at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “An Unidentified Corpse Nearby” runs until January 6 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Sam Samiei is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery 2.

The exhibit will be running until January 15, 2021 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* Negar Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Key-Ahmadi.

The exhibition entitled “In the Shade” will run until December 30 at the gallery that can be found at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.

* Paintings by Jaleh Akbari are on display in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Amidst” will run until January 8 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Paintings by Mina Naderi, Kambiz Saffari and Roshank Sadr are currently on display in an exhibition at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 3 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Drawing

* Entezami Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of hyper-realistic drawings by the Rayka Art Group.

The exhibit will be running until December 30 at the gallery that can be found at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Zahra Ghiasi, Elham Ghazazani, Mohammad Ghazazani, Sayeh Soltani, Zahra KHorshahi and Arash Afruzi, is showcasing the artworks in various media in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 30 at the gallery that can be found at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* Artibition Gallery is displaying artworks in various media by a large number of Iranian art elites, including Masud Arabshahi, Qodratollah Aqeli, Sadeq Tabrizi, Hannibal Alkhas, Nasser Ovissi and Mohammad Ehsai, in an exhibition.

The exhibit will continue until January 2, 2021 sat the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

